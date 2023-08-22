Man arrested after being caught with knife and baton in Mansfield
Officers were called to Mansfield Marketplace at around 6.35pm on Sunday, August 20 after a call from a member of the public reporting the weapon was tucked inside a man’s tracksuit.
Officers quickly located a suspect and a search found a knife and a baton.
Umberto Camelo Reale, aged 58, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, has been charged with possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear before magistrates on September 13.
Insp Graham Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We respond as quickly as possible to all reports of this nature as we understand how dangerous knives can be and any incident involving one has the potential to escalate.
“I hope our swift response to this incident and subsequent charge reassures the public how seriously we take this type of incident.”