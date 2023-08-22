News you can trust since 1952
Man arrested after being caught with knife and baton in Mansfield

A man has been arrested after police were alerted to reports of a person walking around Mansfield town centre with a knife.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:34 BST

Officers were called to Mansfield Marketplace at around 6.35pm on Sunday, August 20 after a call from a member of the public reporting the weapon was tucked inside a man’s tracksuit.

Officers quickly located a suspect and a search found a knife and a baton.

Umberto Camelo Reale, aged 58, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, has been charged with possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A man was arrested in Mansfield Marketplace for possession of a knife in publicA man was arrested in Mansfield Marketplace for possession of a knife in public
He is due to appear before magistrates on September 13.

Insp Graham Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We respond as quickly as possible to all reports of this nature as we understand how dangerous knives can be and any incident involving one has the potential to escalate.

“I hope our swift response to this incident and subsequent charge reassures the public how seriously we take this type of incident.”