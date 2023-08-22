Officers were called to Mansfield Marketplace at around 6.35pm on Sunday, August 20 after a call from a member of the public reporting the weapon was tucked inside a man’s tracksuit.

Officers quickly located a suspect and a search found a knife and a baton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umberto Camelo Reale, aged 58, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, has been charged with possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A man was arrested in Mansfield Marketplace for possession of a knife in public

He is due to appear before magistrates on September 13.

Insp Graham Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We respond as quickly as possible to all reports of this nature as we understand how dangerous knives can be and any incident involving one has the potential to escalate.