Teen arrested after Mansfield taxi driver racially abused and car damaged

The driver had just picked up a group from Mansfield at around 4.45am on Sunday (20 August) when they reportedly started acting aggressively.

After pulling the car over in Chesterfield Road and asking them to get out, one of the passengers allegedly snatched some cash from the driver.

When the driver then challenged the passenger, a stream of racial abuse was hurled at them, while a punch was also thrown in their direction.

Police in Mansfield have arrested a teenager after a taxi driver was verbally abused. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The driver’s car was also kicked several times during the incident – causing multiple dents and scratches.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of using racially aggravated words, assault, theft, and causing criminal damage.

PC Corey Trench, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unacceptable incident that understandably left the victim very distressed.

“It really should go without saying but it is simply not okay for anyone to subject anyone to racial abuse, and this kind of behaviour will never be tolerated by us as a force.

“Nottinghamshire Police is completely opposed to all forms of hate crime and will always take robust action, should we receive any reports of this nature.

“Hate speech can have a real, longstanding impact on victims, which is precisely why we take all reports we receive so seriously, and why anyone found to be involved should expect to find themselves in trouble with the police.