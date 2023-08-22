News you can trust since 1952
Teen arrested after Mansfield taxi driver racially abused and car damaged

A teenage suspect has been arrested after a taxi driver was racially abused and assaulted by a passenger.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:25 BST

The driver had just picked up a group from Mansfield at around 4.45am on Sunday (20 August) when they reportedly started acting aggressively.

After pulling the car over in Chesterfield Road and asking them to get out, one of the passengers allegedly snatched some cash from the driver.

When the driver then challenged the passenger, a stream of racial abuse was hurled at them, while a punch was also thrown in their direction.

Police in Mansfield have arrested a teenager after a taxi driver was verbally abused. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice in Mansfield have arrested a teenager after a taxi driver was verbally abused. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The driver’s car was also kicked several times during the incident – causing multiple dents and scratches.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of using racially aggravated words, assault, theft, and causing criminal damage.

PC Corey Trench, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unacceptable incident that understandably left the victim very distressed.

“It really should go without saying but it is simply not okay for anyone to subject anyone to racial abuse, and this kind of behaviour will never be tolerated by us as a force.

“Nottinghamshire Police is completely opposed to all forms of hate crime and will always take robust action, should we receive any reports of this nature.

“Hate speech can have a real, longstanding impact on victims, which is precisely why we take all reports we receive so seriously, and why anyone found to be involved should expect to find themselves in trouble with the police.

“Our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 150 of 20 August 2023.”