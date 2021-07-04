'Opportunist' Mansfield criminal jailed for injuring women in 'brazen' attack as he stole car

Ross Layden, 36, of Elm Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse was sent to prison for six months after he assaulted two women in someone else’s car.

He was jailed less than 48 hours after the offence was committed according to police.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, June 30 in The Broadway, Mansfield, when a woman momentarily left her vehicle to make a delivery to her workplace.

Ross Layden.

While her back was turned and she was distracted, Layden climbed into the passenger seat and drove away, causing minor injuries to two female witnesses who tried to stop him.

The 36-year-old slammed the car door onto one of the women’s hands.

Witnesses immediately reported the theft at nearby Mansfield Police Station and details of the car were taken.

Officers later tracked the vehicle on automatic number plate recognition cameras at it made its way south out of town and was soon pulled over at around 11.10pm on the A610 near Codnor in Derbyshire.

Layden was then arrested at the scene.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 2 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, and driving with no insurance.

The 36-year-old was jailed for six months and ordered to pay compensation to his victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen and opportunist act by Layden that took only seconds to occur.

"Witnesses at the scene acted instinctively to stop him getting away and I am thankful that they both escaped this incident without suffering significant injuries.

“Thanks to Nottinghamshire’s extensive automatic number plate recognition camera network the car was quickly identified and tracked as it drove towards Derbyshire.

"Because of some excellent teamwork between control centre staff and roads policing officers we were quickly able to bring it to a halt and take a suspect into custody less than an hour after the offence occurred.

“This incident is yet another example of how advancements in technology are really turning the tables on car criminals and offering additional protection to drivers.”