Officers hand out personal safety alarms after women assaulted in Shirebrook

At around 2.30pm today (Sunday, July 4) PCSOs Sam Fellows and Abbie Mason will be giving out the devices along with other safety items to people in Shirebrook Market Place.

It comes after officers have increased patrols in the area following reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm on Thursday, July 1.

The victim who was taken to hospital, has now been released after she told police that she was injured by two men that then fled from the scene.

Police spoke to a second woman who also reported to officers that she had been assaulted close to the junction of Carter Lane and The Rocklands in the early hours of Sunday, June 27.

Derbyshire Police said they are still trying to work out whether the two assaults are linked and have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

In a post on Facebook, Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) confirmed they would be organising other dates and locations to hand out personal safety alarms and asked residents where they would like them to be stationed.

The force wrote: “On Sunday 4th July at around 2:30pm, PCSO's Sam FELLOWS and Abbie MASON will be at Shirebrook Market Place handing out personal safety alarms and other safety items.

“Don't worry if you can't get down, we are in the process of organising other dates and locations that will be posted when we've set the dates.

“All items we will be offering out are provided by the Community Safety Partnership as part of Bolsover District Council.

“Where would you like to see us? Let us know!

“We cover the following locations: ** Shirebrook, Langwith, Whaley Thorns, Scarcliffe, New Houghton, Glapwell, Doe Lea, Pleasley, Tibshelf, Blackwell, Newton and Westhouses. **”.

Anyone who has information about the incidents should contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, including reference 21*367401.

To keep up to date with when Shirebrook Police SNT will be handing out more safety devices, visit their Facebook page.