Arrests in Mansfield pubs as England fans celebrate 4-0 win over Ukraine in Euros quarter-final

The Ashfield Operation Reacher police team had been patrolling pubs in the town as part of Operation A Bridge on Friday and Saturday night in anticipation of a big turn-out in Mansfield for the Euros quarter final match.

While the force said ‘the majority of revellers were in good spirits and celebrations’ following England’s 4 nil win over Ukraine in Rome last night (July 3), leaving them to face Denmark on Wednesday, July 7 – officers were still forced to make several arrests in Mansfield.

Police apprehended six people for drunk and disorderly behaviour, along with racially aggravated behaviour – which goes against Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 – as well as drink driving and drug offences, with celebrations continuing throughout the night following the victory.

England fans celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 quarter final between Ukraine and England. Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

In a post on Facebook, the Ashfield police team wrote: “The Ashfield Op Reacher team have been working for the last two nights, policing the pubs in Mansfield as part of Operation A Bridge.

“Fortunately with the England victory, the majority of revellers were in good spirits and the celebrations continued through the night.

“That being said, 6 people were arrested for a range of offences such as drunk and disorderly, racially aggravated section 5 public order, drink driving and drug offences.

“As always feel free to contact the Reacher team on our email address, [email protected] #OpReacher #NightTimeEconomy #CleaningUp #EnglandReachTheSemis”.