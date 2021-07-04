Arrests in Mansfield pubs as England fans celebrate 4-0 win over Ukraine in Euros quarter-final
Police arrested six people in pubs across Mansfield yesterday for drunk, disorderly and racially aggravated behaviour after England reached the semi-finals in the Euros 2021.
The Ashfield Operation Reacher police team had been patrolling pubs in the town as part of Operation A Bridge on Friday and Saturday night in anticipation of a big turn-out in Mansfield for the Euros quarter final match.
While the force said ‘the majority of revellers were in good spirits and celebrations’ following England’s 4 nil win over Ukraine in Rome last night (July 3), leaving them to face Denmark on Wednesday, July 7 – officers were still forced to make several arrests in Mansfield.
Police apprehended six people for drunk and disorderly behaviour, along with racially aggravated behaviour – which goes against Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 – as well as drink driving and drug offences, with celebrations continuing throughout the night following the victory.
In a post on Facebook, the Ashfield police team wrote: “The Ashfield Op Reacher team have been working for the last two nights, policing the pubs in Mansfield as part of Operation A Bridge.
“Fortunately with the England victory, the majority of revellers were in good spirits and the celebrations continued through the night.
“That being said, 6 people were arrested for a range of offences such as drunk and disorderly, racially aggravated section 5 public order, drink driving and drug offences.
“As always feel free to contact the Reacher team on our email address, [email protected] #OpReacher #NightTimeEconomy #CleaningUp #EnglandReachTheSemis”.