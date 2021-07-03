Police instinct leads to arrest and cash seizures in Warsop

Officers acted on information that a driver was seen taking part in a suspicious exchange with a man on foot at around 8.35pm yesterday (Friday, July 2).

A short time later the car was spotted on the A60. Officers followed before it came to a stop in Birkland Avenue.

The driver was searched and found to be in possession of cash and more money was found inside the car.

Cash was seized and an arrest made.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property.

Following further enquiries officers searched his home in Westbrook Avenue, Ravenshead, and seized more cash which was found inside.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force will always relentlessly pursue those believed to be involved in this type of criminality and will proactively look at any ill-gotten gains to ensure offenders are not benefitting from criminal behaviour.”