Police step up patrols after woman assaulted in Shirebrook

Officers were called to reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

The victim told officers that she was assaulted by two men who then ran off from the scene.

Enquiries are continuing.

Over the course of the day officers have been carrying out enquiries and have spoken to a second woman who has reported to officers that she was assaulted close to the junction of Carter Lane and The Rocklands in the early hours of Sunday, June 27.

Enquiries are continuing to establish if the two are linked and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may able to offer information to assist with either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, including reference 21*367401.