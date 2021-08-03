Nottinghamshire Police seek to reassure residents in Mansfield and Ashfield as violent crimes hit the headlines
Mansfield and Ashfield residents have expressed their concern as violent crimes and serious assaults have hit the headlines in recent weeks.
Mansfield and Sutton have seen a number of incidents with victims requiring hospital treatment in the past month, however Nottinghamshire Police are keen to reassure residents that, despite a handful of high profile incidents, violent crimes have ‘fallen dramatically’.
Recent altercations have included a man being run over by a van following an argument in Mansfield on July 27, a ‘vicious’ assault on Toothill Lane that left a young man with serious head injuries on July 18, and a man who almost lost a hand during a machete attack in Sutton on July 26.
The latest incident to cause concern is a bus stop stabbing in Mansfield which left a man with serious injuries on July 28. However, Nottinghamshire Police have sought to reassure concerned residents that these types of crimes have, in fact, fallen by a quarter in the past year.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “As a force, we are proactive in how we deal with violent crime and make sure we stamp it out quickly.
"Nottinghamshire Police are very open in informing the public about incidents and what action is being taken.
"We publicise this work daily and we feel this is really important to maintain public confidence and provide reassurance that we are working hard for the community.
“In respect of these recent incidents, I think people have perhaps mistakenly put together a number of items we have dealt with in recent weeks and are wrongly assuming this means an increase in certain crime types.
“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people in the Mansfield or Ashfield area that, in fact, offences of violence have fallen dramatically across this area.
“Over the last financial year, cases of violence resulting in injury fell by 25 per cent and knife crime also fell by 15 per cent.
“We are one of the best performing forces in the whole country – a position I would attribute to our investment in proactive policing resources like our specialist knife crime and robbery teams and our partnership work with the violence reduction unit.
"The Reacher teams have also made a significant impact in every area of the force.
"These recent incidents are not related and were motivated by very different factors.
"In all of the crimes listed, suspects have been arrested and numerous individuals have been charged with a variety of offences – all investigations remain ongoing.”
A number of our readers had shared their concern.
Sharon Nichols said: “Has somebody put something in the water?
"This is getting ridiculous all these attacks – I wish people would just get along and be kind.
"If you can't, then walk away and be the bigger person rather than inflicting injuries, or worse.”
Rachael Boudica Scott said: “Has everyone in Mansfield and Sutton gone crazy?
"All I have seen the last few weeks is physical assaults and knife attacks.”
Chris Green also said: “Another attack – what’s happening to our town – it’s not a safe place any more.”