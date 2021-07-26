The driver of a red car stopped in Mansfield Road, in Sutton, after seeing the man bleeding heavily in the street at around 1.30am.

The man had been involved in a fight moments earlier and was struck in the arm with a machete, partially severing his hand from his arm.

A man has been arrested

The driver stopped and took him to hospital. He had suffered a deep cut to his wrist and another wound to his leg. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police were called and a 29-year-old was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious disturbance and it is only good fortune that no-one was more seriously hurt.

“The driver of the red car did the right thing in stopping and getting the man to hospital. Although we have made an arrest, we are now asking that driver to come forward as we believe they will be able to assist our investigation.

“We would also urge anyone else who may have witnessed what happened, or has dash-cam footage, to contact our officers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 51 of July 26.