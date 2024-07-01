Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more teenagers have been arrested by police investigating a break-in and vandalism at a leisure centre.

The Dukeries Leisure Centre, Ollerton, suffered damage when it was targeted in the early hours of Sunday June 23.

Several items were also taken from inside and the building was temporarily closed to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary with intent to commit damage.

Photo shared by Active4Today.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of the same offence.

Both have been released on conditional police bail.

A 15-year-old girl also remains on bail in connection with the incident. The investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The leisure centre is a valued community resource that was forced to close by a mindless and extremely costly act of vandalism.

“We are committed to tracking down everyone involved and holding them to account.”