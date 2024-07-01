New arrests after Ollerton leisure centre vandalised
The Dukeries Leisure Centre, Ollerton, suffered damage when it was targeted in the early hours of Sunday June 23.
Several items were also taken from inside and the building was temporarily closed to the public.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary with intent to commit damage.
Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of the same offence.
Both have been released on conditional police bail.
A 15-year-old girl also remains on bail in connection with the incident. The investigation continues.
Detective Sergeant David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The leisure centre is a valued community resource that was forced to close by a mindless and extremely costly act of vandalism.
“We are committed to tracking down everyone involved and holding them to account.”
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to come forward quoting incident 130 of June 23 2024.