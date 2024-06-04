Ollerton man faces crown court for downloading child porn featuring two-year-olds
Police seized a laptop belonging to Paul Stevens in September last year and analysis revealed it contained 35 category A images, 57 category B images, and 1,235 category C indecent photographs, where category A is the most serious.
They also found 19 prohibited images of children and the material was downloaded between April 2019 and September 2023.
Magistrates were told the offences were aggravated because the children were aged between two and 14, and the number of images put sentencing outside their powers.
Helen Newman, mitigating, said Stevens made full admissions from the start and he has a number of psychiatric and mental health problems.
Stevens, 66, of Maida Lane, Ollerton, admitted four counts of making indecent images of children when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 30.