A teenager has been arrested after a community leisure centre in Ollerton was broken into and vandalised.

The Dukeries Leisure Centre, in New Ollerton, suffered extensive damage when it was targeted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Several items we also taken from inside. A 15-year-old girl has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

She was questioned by officers on Sunday, June 23 and released on police bail as an investigation into what happened continues.

A photo shared by Active4Today of one smashed window at the leisure centre.

Detective Sergeant David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a mindless act of vandalism that caused extensive damage to a valued community resource.

“We are aware this incident has caused considerable concern in the local community and would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to identify all of those involved.”

Active4Today, operator for Newark and Sherwood Council Leisure Centres, said: “We are sorry to report that Dukeries Leisure Centre has been heavily vandalised with a considerable amount of windows been smashed.

“The safety of our customers comes first, so we have taken the difficult decision to close the Leisure Centre.”

It was announced that the site would be closed Sunday, June 23, Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25.

Active4Today thanked the public for their cooperation.

An update was posted on Active4Today’s Facebook page on Monday, June 24 – www.facebook.com/Active4Today – which reiterated “customer safety” being a reason for the closure. The company apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Active4Today has had contractors boarding up all the broken windows to make the building “safe” for everyone.

The update added: “If your children have missed a swimming lesson or dry side course whilst we have been closed, please call the customer services team on 01636 655780 to arrange an alternative session.”

A photo shared by the company showed the extent of one vandalised window, resulting in glass around the perimeter of the building.

Other centres such as Blidworth, Newark and Southwell have remained open and operational as normal.

Dukeries Leisure Centre will re-open on Wednesday, June 26 at 6.30am.