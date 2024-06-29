Fire investigation launched following huge blaze at Kirkby industrial unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire investigation will launch today (Saturday, June 29) following a huge blaze at Kirkby industrial units.

At 10:30 pm on Friday, June 28, six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a water carrier responded to an industrial fire on Urban Road in Kirkby, Ashfield.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

By 11:30pm, one hour after arriving at the scene, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one building had been severely damaged by the fire.

Image of the huge blaze on Urban Road, Kirkby, as shared by Lock Down Tackle and Bait on Facebook.

Earlier this morning at 7am on Saturday, June 29, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that the incident was scaled back overnight, with one crew remaining on the scene to dampen down.

A fire investigation is scheduled to take place later today (Saturday, June 29).

Lock Down Tackle and Bait, based on Urban Road at the industrial units, confirmed via a Facebook post that their business was destroyed in the blaze.

A business spokesperson, posting at www.facebook.com/lockdowntackleandbait, said: “We are deeply saddened to share some devastating news with our valued community.

“Yesterday, a fire broke out and completely destroyed Lockdown Tackle and Bait, along with several other nearby businesses.

“Our livelihood went up in flames, and we are heartbroken by this unexpected tragedy.

“The fire brigade is currently investigating the cause of the fire to understand how this occurred.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during this challenging time.

“We will keep you updated as we learn more and plan our next steps.

“Thank you for standing with us.”