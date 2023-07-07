Officers in the county joined forces across the UK in a month-long national operation to locate cannabis grows and arrest the organised criminals responsible for them.

As part of June’s Operation Mille, 22 warrants were executed at locations across Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield and Ashfield.

A further 12 searches took place across the county which, police said, have further disrupted this criminality.

Nottinghamshire Police have seized more than £1.5m of cannabis plants during a month-long crackdown. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A total of 3,285 plants were seized, 30 people arrested and four people charged and remanded.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Austin, who has led on the operation for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This national operation has complemented our ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal production of cannabis and bring the criminals responsible to justice.

“Cannabis production is sometimes described as a victimless crime – in reality this could not be further from the truth.

"It attracts anti-social behaviour, usually has links to wider criminality, and poses a dangerous fire risk too, due to electricity being bypassed.

“There is also a human cost.

"Vulnerable people are often exploited to do the dirty work of organised gangs and expected to live in appalling and dangerous conditions as gardeners for the grow in order to help organised criminals make huge profits.

“I’m delighted our month of enforcement, which saw multiple police teams working together and utilising community intelligence, resulted in more than 1,900 plants being seized by officers.

“As well as stopping the plants from making it to our streets, we’ve also identified those behind the grows, making multiple arrests and charges.

“Our work to disrupt this criminality continues and we are grateful to members of the public who time and again provide us with vital intelligence about cannabis grows within their community.

“I urge people to continue to come forward as their information may be the missing detail we need to take action.”

Across the UK, coordinated raids under Operation Mille have led to 1,000 people being arrested and £130m of cannabis seized.

Nearly 200,000 cannabis plants were recovered, along with £636,000 in cash and 26 kilograms of cocaine.

Of those arrested, more than 450 were later charged.

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Police have also highlighted some key signs to spot a property could be being used as a cannabis factory: