Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook, Clowne and Clay Cross safer neighbourhood teams, alongside detectives and the suspect management and reductionteam carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Shirebrook SNT said: “Upon forcing entry to the property, officers discovered a large amount of cannabis being produced and grown throughout the address and two males were found within the address.

“Both of these males have been arrested for the production of cannabis and investigations will continue.

Policd seized a large cannabis haul in Langwith

“More than 100 cannabis plants, which were no doubt destined for the local community, have been seized by police.

“A large amount of growing equipment has been destroyed to prevent future offences.

“Please remember that cannabis grows pose a fire risk, not only to the property but also to neighbouring properties.

Officers from a number of police teams combined to carry out the drugs raid

