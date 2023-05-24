News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

Mansfield and Huthwaite cannabis factories shut down after police raids

Police closed down two cannabis factories and arrested two people after executing early morning warrants at addresses in Mansfield and Huthwaite.
By John Smith
Published 24th May 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read

Officers broke through the front door of a property on Lemont Road in Forest Town, on May 22, and found two rooms were being used in the property to grow cannabis and the electricity had been bypassed.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply and production of drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers also executed another warrant on the same morning at a property on Main Street, Huthwaite.

Police seized cannabis plants after raiding properties in Mansfield and HuthwaitePolice seized cannabis plants after raiding properties in Mansfield and Huthwaite
Police seized cannabis plants after raiding properties in Mansfield and Huthwaite
Most Popular

Cannabis plants were found in the cellar and a bedroom, with the electricity meter also bypassed.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sutton man’s racist tirade to taxi driver after partner threw up on back seat

Inspector Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “Officers carried out two warrants after we had good intelligence the properties were being used for drug production.

“These cannabis operations would have undoubtedly caused problems for local residents as cannabis production brings with it all types of anti-social behaviour.

“Residents should not have to tolerate this on their streets and we will act on any information we are given.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The bypassed electricity is also a threat to other residents on the street if a fire was to break out and spread.

“Cannabis production is often linked to other criminal activity and that is why it is important that we continue to execute these warrants and close them down.”

Anyone with information about a cannabis factory on their streets is asked to call 101.