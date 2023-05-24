Mansfield and Huthwaite cannabis factories shut down after police raids

Officers broke through the front door of a property on Lemont Road in Forest Town, on May 22, and found two rooms were being used in the property to grow cannabis and the electricity had been bypassed.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply and production of drugs.

Officers also executed another warrant on the same morning at a property on Main Street, Huthwaite.

Police seized cannabis plants after raiding properties in Mansfield and Huthwaite

Cannabis plants were found in the cellar and a bedroom, with the electricity meter also bypassed.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Inspector Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “Officers carried out two warrants after we had good intelligence the properties were being used for drug production.

“These cannabis operations would have undoubtedly caused problems for local residents as cannabis production brings with it all types of anti-social behaviour.

“Residents should not have to tolerate this on their streets and we will act on any information we are given.

“The bypassed electricity is also a threat to other residents on the street if a fire was to break out and spread.

“Cannabis production is often linked to other criminal activity and that is why it is important that we continue to execute these warrants and close them down.”