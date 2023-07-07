Two people arrested following spate of arson attacks in village near Mansfield
Crews from Shirebrook Fire Station revealed they had been called to more than 20 “deliberate fires” around Pit Hill, Langwith, including a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station, in a 10-day period in June.
Now, two people have been arrested and police investigations are continuing into the matter.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team have urged residents to be vigilant and report any fires to the force.
A team spokesman said: “If you know of anyone who has been setting fires please use our reporting system or use the Fire Stoppers reporting tool - this is completely anonymous. Remember, fires destroy lives.”
Any information regarding fires can be reported to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or at firestoppersreport.co.uk
Crime can be reported by calling the force on 101, or via private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page.