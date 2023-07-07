News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Two people arrested following spate of arson attacks in village near Mansfield

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of deliberate fires near Mansfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:15 BST

Crews from Shirebrook Fire Station revealed they had been called to more than 20 “deliberate fires” around Pit Hill, Langwith, including a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station, in a 10-day period in June.

Now, two people have been arrested and police investigations are continuing into the matter.

Read More
Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court
Flames envelop a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station. Picture: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue ServiceFlames envelop a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station. Picture: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service
Flames envelop a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station. Picture: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team have urged residents to be vigilant and report any fires to the force.

A team spokesman said: “If you know of anyone who has been setting fires please use our reporting system or use the Fire Stoppers reporting tool - this is completely anonymous. Remember, fires destroy lives.”

Any information regarding fires can be reported to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or at firestoppersreport.co.uk

Crime can be reported by calling the force on 101, or via private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page.