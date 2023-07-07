Crews from Shirebrook Fire Station revealed they had been called to more than 20 “deliberate fires” around Pit Hill, Langwith, including a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station, in a 10-day period in June.

Now, two people have been arrested and police investigations are continuing into the matter.

Flames envelop a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station. Picture: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team have urged residents to be vigilant and report any fires to the force.

A team spokesman said: “If you know of anyone who has been setting fires please use our reporting system or use the Fire Stoppers reporting tool - this is completely anonymous. Remember, fires destroy lives.”

Any information regarding fires can be reported to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or at firestoppersreport.co.uk