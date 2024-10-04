Mansfield man jailed after threatening petrol station worker with hammer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who threatened a petrol station worker with a hammer and caused damage to property and vehicles in Mansfield has been jailed.

Toby Moore went to the Rosemary Street service station, during the early hours of July 7, where he became aggressive towards a staff member and threatened him.

It was reported the 30-year-old pulled out a hammer during the incident and partially entered the service station store with the weapon, causing the staff member to fear for his safety.

Moore caused damage to the store entrance, breaking a lock, before he walked off.

Toby Moore. Nottinghamshire Police.

The staff member wasn’t hurt.

Following this incident, Moore went on to smash the rear windscreens of two cars, parked in Westfield Lane, as well as damaging windows, doors, an external cash machine, and a parcel locker.

Officers arrived in the area within minutes and arrested Moore nearby who appeared to be drunk.

Moore, of Dalestorth Avenue, Mansfield, went on to plead guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, and four counts of criminal damage.

He was jailed for one year and four months at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday (2 October).

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “The swift action taken in response to these incidents demonstrates our commitment to protecting people and property and cracking down on weapon-enabled crime.

“We continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of criminality, and I’d like to reassure people that we will continue to do everything in our power to protect the public and ensure that those who carry weapons are dealt with quickly and appropriately.”