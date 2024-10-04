Snake stealing suspect in Mansfield charged by police

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:37 GMT
A suspect has been charged after a pair of snakes were stolen from a store.

Officers were called to the Mansfield Aquatic Reptile and Pet Centre around 2.40pm on Thursday, October 3.

That’s after an unknown man reportedly walked into the shop in Nursery Street, Mansfield, and pocketed two snakes.

The reptiles – a grey Florida King Snake and a brown Herald Snake – were taken from the store without any payment being made.

Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile And Pet Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield.Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile And Pet Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield.
Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile And Pet Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield.

Neither animal has been returned.

Suspect Matthew Clay, 55, was arrested soon after and has since been charged with theft from a shop.

Clay, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, has been bailed with conditions ahead of an appearance at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

Sergeant Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While neither snake has been returned to the store yet, inquiries are ongoing to locate them and we’re confident this will happen soon.”

The police have confirmed that neither snake poses a risk to the public or domestic animals.

