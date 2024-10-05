Mansfield's new wave band 'B-Movie' to make comeback with hometown gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A band composed of musicians from the Mansfield area, who gained fame during the eighties’ new wave scene through local performances and chance encounters, is making a comeback, returning to where it all started...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your Chad interviewed B-Movie singer and bass player Steve Hovington on the band’s exciting homecoming gig at CANVAS on Saturday, November 2.

B-Movie, a new wave band from the Mansfield area, is known for their critically acclaimed singles such as “Marilyn Dreams,” “Nowhere Girl,” and “Remembrance Day,” as well as their 1985 album “Forever Running”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frontman Steve, who regularly visits his home village of Cuckney and still supports Mansfield Town FC despite living down south, said the band began their music journey by performing in village pubs with friends.

Photo of B-Movie by Fernanda Bavaresco. The band's current lineup includes Steve as the bassist and singer, Paul Statham on the guitar, Keith Phillips on keyboards, and Graham Boffey on drums. They are all equally “excited” about returning to their stomping ground next month.

He reflected on the evolution of the band's sound from practicing at The Dog and Rabbit pub in Warsop, formerly located on Sherwood Street.

And although the pub is no longer there, it is clear that the memories remain.

The signing of B-Movie propelled the band from being local boys in mining towns and villages to becoming a band that broke into a new music genre during a time of immense social upheaval across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their music, combining elements of punk, pop, art rock, synth-pop, funk, and reggae, secured their place in the 'new wave' scene.

The band will perform a homecoming gig at CANVAS, Leeming Street, Mansfield, next month. Image by Mike Spencer.

“We just wanted to do our own thing and make music”, Steve explained.

The band's current line-up includes Steve as the bassist and singer, Paul Statham on the guitar, Keith Phillips on keyboards, and Graham Boffey on drums.

They are all equally “excited” about returning to their stomping ground next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “We have history here and with that comes emotions attached to it. Mostly good memories... It's just great to come back.

Now known as Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, the school was previously named Manor Comprehensive School. Steve first connected with band member Paul during sixth form. Steve's dad was also head master of the school.

“It feels like we are coming home. We will play songs that span the entirety of our career, from the seventies to now.

“We split in the mid-eighties and reunited in 2004. As you can see, we have a big catalogue of songs spanning 45 years.

“It's special. I wouldn't get the same feeling performing anywhere else. We can't wait to play at Canvas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exciting thing is that there's even more to come from us.”

The Human League, who originated from Sheffield, were big in the new wave movement.

To purchase tickets to their homecoming Canvas gig, visit: canvasmansfield.co.uk/event/b-movie/

Steve, a former student at the Manor School in Mansfield Woodhouse, met current band member Paul Statham, from Shirebrook, during sixth form.

Steve said the pair bonded over their shared interest in punk and new wave music at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they were never close in their earlier school years, he said music seemed to bring them closer during their final years of education.

Around the late seventies, after leaving sixth form, Paul was in a band called The Aborted in Mansfield, and Steve recalled being impressed watching their live performance on a night out.

Despite having left school at that point and losing contact, Steve explained how the pair still had a clear connection when it came to music.

He said their music taste was heavily influenced by the rise of Sheffield’s The Human League and popular new wave synth bands such as Ultravox and Depeche Mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said the duo met again at a party, and out of the blue, Paul asked Steve to join The Aborted.

B-Movie, originally known as Studio 10, was later formed in 1978 from the remnants of Paul’s punk band.

Steve, who soon picked up a guitar and a bass, fuelled by a desire to “be in a band,” jammed with the members, and a new wave sound emerged from the reunion.

Steve shared that the band had been rehearsing at the Dog and Rabbit in Warsop when resident John Fritchley heard them in the back room and booked the band for a few shows in 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was John, known affectionally as ‘Fritch’, who also secured a gig for the band in Lincoln.

Little did they know that despite the low turnout, this opportunity was a catalyst for what was to come.

Record company 'Dead Good Records' was present and signed the band, leading them to a life in the studio.

As the band’s sound started to evolve and take shape, B-Movie had avid hopes to expand and decided to post a local advertisement in search of a keyboard player, to add to their line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve chuckled as he mentioned they only got one response from “super” Rick Holiday, who, despite being the only applicant, was “brilliant” and turned out to be the missing piece the band needed to expand their sound, transforming the trio into a quartet.

“Rick was just amazing. It opened up a lot of opportunities for how we could grow as a band and make the type of music we wanted to make,” Steve added.

Although Steve relocated to London through his music, he said he still misses the area and fondly reminisces about the early days when they were just young men who wanted to express themselves through music.

He said nobody had any idea that their discography would resonate with others and serve as inspiration in the most unexpected places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, in 2000, the UK music magazine Uncut released an album called "Dawn of Electronica," which paid tribute to the early innovators of electronic music.

B-Movie was featured alongside artists such as Depeche Mode, Soft Cell, Art of Noise, and Giorgio Moroder.

Their song “Remembrance Day” was used by the cult American indie rock band The Faint as the basis of their song “Southern Belles in London Sing”, and their internationally famous song “Nowhere Girl,” which was remixed by DJ Adam Freeland for the Warner Brothers album "Future Retro,” gained recognition.

Additionally, acclaimed author Bret Easton Ellis dedicated a whole chapter to the song “Nowhere Girl” in his 2023 novel “The Shards”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their international recognition and long-term success, the band remains humble and down-to-earth.

When asked what he missed most about the area, Steve said it was most definitely the people.

He concluded: “Mansfield and Warsop have changed a lot, that is for sure. Cuckney, not so much.

"I guess I miss the people mostly, oh, and the beautiful countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This area is where I lived for many years, so in that respect, it will always be a part of me. I can’t wait to come back.”

The band continues to tour and record, connecting with fans old and new at one-off dates and festivals in the UK and Europe.