Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting that the A6009 Rosemary Street is closed in both ways, due to a police incident, from A60 Portland Street to A38 Stockwell Gate.
The body was discovered by members of the public on land near Station Road shortly after 5pm.
Oficers believe the man may have been there for some time and are currently treating his death as unexplained.
