Mansfield drivers warned of delays as police incident closes street

Phil Bramley
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 07:26 BST
Drivers in Mansfield are being warned of delays this morning after police closed a town centre road.

Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting that the A6009 Rosemary Street is closed in both ways, due to a police incident, from A60 Portland Street to A38 Stockwell Gate.

Poice are also appealing for information after a man’s body was found in Mansfield last night.

The body was discovered by members of the public on land near Station Road shortly after 5pm.

Oficers believe the man may have been there for some time and are currently treating his death as unexplained.

