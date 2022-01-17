Ambulance crews were called to Station Road, Langwith Junction, on Saturday, January 15, at about 9.30am, after receiving reports of a couple with serious injuries; When they arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman had passed away and an 88-year-old male with ‘life-threatening’ injuries; Derbyshire Police announced they had launched a murder investigation after Freda Walker, aged 86, was killed and her husband Kenneth, 88, was hospitalised; Kenneth, a member of Shirebrook Town Council, representing Shirebrook Langwith, is a former mayor of Bolsover and Bolsover Council chairman; Police announce on January 16 that the incident is not being treated as a domestic incident; Freda’s cause of death has not yet been released by police; Neighbours have said the elderly couple were potentially attacked by a burglar, who broke into their semi-detached property, adjacent to an alleyway; Neighbours described the couple as ‘very nice people’ and spoke out about their shock; Floral tributes have been left at the scene; Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, divisional commander, urged anyone who has any information about the incident to contact the force, in confidence, ‘as a matter of urgency’; Police said ‘a serious level of violence’ was used in the incident and there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to reassure residents in the area. The force’s major crime unit are ‘working hard’ and have ‘a number of lines of enquiry’. Derbyshire Police also described the couple’s injuries as ‘horrific’ and warned residents to ‘lock their doors and windows’ while officers hunted the killer. Investigators are looking at ‘the broadest possible range of scenarios’ alongside other forces to consider whether or not there are any other offences that might be connected to this. Officers have confirmed burglary is one of the avenues of inquiry; Community leaders who worked alongside Mr Walker for many years spoke out about their shock and anger over the incident. Bolsover council leaders described Ken’s dedication and service to the public as ‘an example to all’.