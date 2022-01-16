Neighbours speak of shock over Langwith Junction murder

Police have launched a murder investigation after an 86-year-old woman was killed and her husband, 88, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The couple have been named as Kenneth and Freda Walker, of Station Road – with neighbours suggesting they may have been attacked during a burglary.

One nearby resident said: “We are totally shocked. We didn’t hear a thing – nothing.

Police tape at the scene on Station Road, Langwith Junction.

“It is a really quiet area – odd bit of trouble, especially with living on the main road. But nothing like this. Really sad."

Another neighbour, two doors down from the couple, said: “It is shocking and upsetting. I have lived on this street for 53 years. It has been a lovely area to live. It is really sad.

“You would see Kenneth and Freda now and again, but that was it. This is just shocking.”

A resident who lived on the neighbouring estate of Primrose Way, said: "The police came to visit me this morning, as they have done with all the neighbours in the estate, just to see if I had heard anything.

“I've heard it was a some sort of break-in or burglary there, I didn't know them.

“I heard this morning that it was an elderly couple and the lady had died. The gentleman is in intensive care.

“The police are not revealing much information to use either. We're looking for updates.

“It is just shocking – you don't expect to hear something like this happen in a quiet residential estate.”

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, Derbyshire Police divisional commander, said: “This is an understandably shocking incident for the community in Langwith Junction and our thoughts are with everyone affected – in particular those family and friends of the man and woman.

“Residents in and around Station Road will see an increased police presence in the coming days and I want to reassure all those in the area that all force resources, as well as regional colleagues from the East Midlands special operations unit major crime team, are working to understand the full circumstances of this incident.