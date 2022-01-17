King Edward Primary School and Nursery, on St Andrew Street, Littleworth, has been forced to issue an emergency letter to parents to collect their children after Severn Trent investigators found an underground water leak was emitting 200 litres of water an hour from pipework underneath the school building.

The school will now close at 1pm to allow the water company to switch off the water supply, with a letter to parents saying the school anticipates work will continue until tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18.

Students will be prepared for home learning and laptops will be distributed to families who are eligible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water is pouring from brickwork between the existing building and a newer addition built in 2017

The letter said: “As you will have noticed this morning, over the weekend we have experienced an underground water leak.

“Severn Trent Water have attended site this morning and have confirmed it is a major leak with us losing about 200l of water every hour.

“Unfortunately, to investigate and rectify the major leak, the water onsite will need to be turned off, meaning we will not have toilet facilities, kitchen facilities or handwashing on

site.

“Please can all children be collected from school today at 1pm from their usual collection point.

“We are anticipating the work will go on until Tuesday, January 18, so we might have to remain closed.

“However, we will keep you all updated via text message as we get updates from the contractors.

“Home learning will be provided and laptops will be issued as children leave today for eligible families.”

The leak looks to be stemming from pipework which runs between the existing school building and the newer extension, which was built in 2017.

Sue Bridges, headteacher, said: “Water is pouring out from various points between the two buildings and running down the school’s main playground.

“Severn Trent had already been alerted to an issue in the area over the weekend, as usage in the area had skyrocketed, using thousand of litres more than usual over this weekend.

“They will be attending site at 1pm today to investigate the leaks, which may involve digging up extensive parts of the school’s property, but we hope to get the school back up and running as soon as possible.”