Knives seized and police officer 'pushed' in Mansfield street fight

The force received calls from ‘concerned’ residents about a fight between men on Bond Close in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 2am today.

Two men, aged 29 and 22, were arrested when police arrived at the scene and two knives were seized.

An officer was also allegedly ‘pushed’ while trying to detain a suspect, who then left Bond Close in a vehicle.

Two men have been arrested following a street fight on Bond Close in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 2am this morning (Saturday, June 5).

The man was later arrested and two knives were found inside his car.

Superintendent Kev Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was excellent work by officers to make the arrests so quickly.

"Officers were called to Bond Close in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 2am on Saturday following calls from concerned residents who saw the street fight.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of police assault and affray, meanwhile a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, drink driving and possession of a bladed article.

"Both men remain in police custody.

"The officer suffered no visible injuries and his welfare will be supported by the force.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes reports of knife crime very seriously and will always look to take appropriate action against offenders.

“Thankfully no-one was seriously injured in this incident but whenever there is a knife involved, there is always the potential for far more serious consequences.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or has any information to come forward to help with our enquiries.

"Please call 101, quoting incident number 95 of 5 June 2021."