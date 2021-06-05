Ashfield police launch new operation to clamp down on illegal off road vehicles

Police Sergeant Olivia West will head the new Annachinda investigation that plans to use methods such as mapping offending vehicles and riders, using early interventions and seizing offending vehicles to tackle the problem in Ashfield.

To combat the issue of antisocial behaviour, Sergeant West plans to use her detective background to apply a more ‘investigative and intelligence’ driven approach.

Ashfield Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) are urging the public to help them catch offenders and recover off road vehicles being used illegally by sending in photographs and videos.

Officers have told residents to not approach, challenge or confront the riders using their vehicles illegally but instead submit information to the force.

Police are particularly keen to find people in the community who know offenders using these vehicles or where bikes are being stored.

Anyone who has information can email [email protected] or call 101.