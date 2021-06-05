Kirkby cannabis farm worth £1.25m discovered after snow melted on rooftop

While all surrounding rooftops were covered in snow during winter, a property in Chapel Street stood out to police in January of this year who later smelt drugs growing inside.

After raiding the property, officers then found 1,482 cannabis plants, worth £1.25m growing across 13 rooms in the large three-storey building along with a man holding a torch who was detained.

The ‘sophisticated’ farm had fans, ducting and sheeting inside which posed a fire safety risk and was also being protected by a CCTV system connected to the offenders’ mobile phones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kirkby cannabis grow worth £1.25m was discovered after snow melted on the property's rooftop in winter.

Police arrested three men at the scene on April, 28 2021.

Aurel Koltraka, 30, Ledion Subashi, 27 and Kreshnik Batusha, 22 - all of no fixed address - pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and were jailed for 14 months each at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, May 28.

Police Constable Luke Bettridge, who led the investigation, said: "Our suspicions were raised when we noticed that there was no snow on the large three-storey building, despite all neighbouring houses being covered.

"We were worried that there was a significant risk of fire and serious damage to the property and we quickly attended to investigate.

Kreshnik Batusha.

"We are glad to see three more men locked up for their crimes and taken out of the drug supply chain which in turn reduces the amount of drugs being taken in our communities.

"Drug offences simply won't be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and we will do everything in our power to track down offenders and bring them to justice.

"Drugs fuel all manner of crimes and it's often vulnerable people who get coerced into taking drugs and roped into a life of misery.

"We ask people to help us put a stop to this negative cycle by encouraging people to report any incidents to us on 101.

Aurel Koltraka.

"We actively work on pieces of intelligence and information gathered from members of the public and sometimes it only takes one update to piece together enough evidence to put someone behind bars."

Ledion Subashi.