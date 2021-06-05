Arrests in Shirebrook after Class A drugs and weapon found in car 'that really needed a wash'

A Volkswagen Golf was stopped by Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The force arrested four people for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, while one was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

In a post on Facebook, officers said: “You know earlier this evening we said that no insurance = no car?

“Well it’s true about drugs as well and not only will it deprive you of your car, it will deprive you of your liberty and quite possibly your driving licence too!

“4 arrested for possession of class A with intent to supply, 1 further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and failing a roadside drug test.

"Drugs destined for your town, cash and one vehicle that really needed a wash seized amongst other things.”