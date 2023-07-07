Kirkby woman jailed for attempted shop theft, assault and breaching court order
By entering Boots, on Low Moor Road, Katie Ross aged 40, also breached her criminal behaviour order which had been sought due to her history of shoplifting within Kirkby, which led to her being jailed.
Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “We would like to thank Boots for being part of the local Business Crime Forum which looks to implement a problem solving approach between local stores, the police, community protection and CCTV to tackle shoplifting in the area.
"By supporting the police investigation and providing evidence to support prosecution stores can help us collate the evidence required to both prosecute individual cases but also convince the courts at to the need for CBOs to protect our local businesses from financial loss and local workers from assaults and intimidation.”