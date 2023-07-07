News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby woman jailed for attempted shop theft, assault and breaching court order

A Kirkby woman has been jailed for eight weeks after being convicted of an attempted shop theft and assault on staff member at a Kirkby store.
By John Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

By entering Boots, on Low Moor Road, Katie Ross aged 40, also breached her criminal behaviour order which had been sought due to her history of shoplifting within Kirkby, which led to her being jailed.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “We would like to thank Boots for being part of the local Business Crime Forum which looks to implement a problem solving approach between local stores, the police, community protection and CCTV to tackle shoplifting in the area.

Katie Ross has been jailed for eight weeks for breaching her court order. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceKatie Ross has been jailed for eight weeks for breaching her court order. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
"By supporting the police investigation and providing evidence to support prosecution stores can help us collate the evidence required to both prosecute individual cases but also convince the courts at to the need for CBOs to protect our local businesses from financial loss and local workers from assaults and intimidation.”