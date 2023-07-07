Kirkby woman jailed for attempted shop theft, assault and breaching court order

By entering Boots, on Low Moor Road, Katie Ross aged 40, also breached her criminal behaviour order which had been sought due to her history of shoplifting within Kirkby, which led to her being jailed.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “We would like to thank Boots for being part of the local Business Crime Forum which looks to implement a problem solving approach between local stores, the police, community protection and CCTV to tackle shoplifting in the area.

Katie Ross has been jailed for eight weeks for breaching her court order. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad