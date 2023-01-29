'Prolific shoplifter' banned from quartet of stores in Kirkby town centre

Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team has secured a criminal behaviour order against “prolific shoplifter” Katie Ross.

A team spokesman said: “The order makes it a criminal offence for Ross to enter the following stores in Kirkby and should Ross do so she would be liable to arrest and being placed before for courts for consideration of imprisonment.”

She has been banned from Boots, B&M Bargains, Boyes and Co-op for four years.

Katie Ross.

The spokesman said: “The order was sought due to repeated shoplifting by Ross and is part of a problem solving approach we are looking to embed across the district.

“A Shopwatch scheme will soon launch in Kirkby allowing the beat time to work in partnership with local shops to prevent shop lifting and make the town centre a safer, more appealing place to be for all.

“Should Ross steal from other stores, we would seek to get them added to the order and the Shopwatch scheme would allow police and stores to work in partnership to identify repeat offenders who may need such orders or even banning from the town centre area.”

The team said they are working to develop a similar scheme in Hucknall and to “refresh” the scheme in Sutton.