Tina Denning, Ann-Marie Fletcher, Sharon Doughty, and Jamie Lowe all used their mobile phones to carry out searches on the internet regarding defendants charged and standing trial in relation to two shootings in Nottinghamshire.

The first, on the evening of October 2, 2018, saw multiple shots were fired through the window of a house in Upper Langwith, while the second on November 3, 2018, saw a woman hit in the arm when a gunman riding a moped fired five shots toward the Das Kino bar in Nottingham city centre.

Eight people were charged with a number of offences connected to both incidents – resulting in a lengthy trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The jurors' actions caused the first trial at Nottingham Crown Court to be abandoned

Immediately after the jury was sworn in, on October 2, 2019, jurors were warned they should no carry out their own research on any aspect of the case, including internet searches and told doing so would be a criminal offence. They were also provided with leaflets, reinforcing the judge’s directions and setting out their duties and responsibilities, with further warnings given as the trial progressed.

However, after the jury retired to consider its verdict on February 12, 2020 – and concerns about certain jury members’ conduct came to light.

It was reported some had been undertaking their own research on aspects of the case and, in some cases, shared that research with other jurors.

The jury was discharged and a retrial ordered – with the collapsed trial said to have cost £1.4 million.

Investigation of mobile phones revealed Denning, Fletcher, Doughty, and Lowe had each undertaken online research into the case.

Fletcher, aged 41, of Ironville, admitted four counts of researching the case during the trial, while Doughty, aged 51, of Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, admitted two counts of researching the case during the trial and a charge of intentionally disclosing information to other jury members during the trial.

Both was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and given 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Lowe, aged 27, of Long Eaton, Derbyshire, admitted four counts of researching the case during the trial, while Denning, aged 50, of Nottingham, admitted one count of researching the case during the trial and one of intentionally disclosing information to other jury members during the trial.

Both were jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Not only did this offending result in a significant monetary wastage to the public purse, but the collapse of the trial caused witnesses to have to go through the traumatic experience of giving their evidence again at a re-trial, as well as causing delay to the resolution of the case.

“These four jurors were well aware that they should not have been engaging in their own research into aspects of this case.