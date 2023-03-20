News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Mansfield man was too drunk to recall being given knuckle duster on night out

A Mansfield man was so drunk he could not remember being given the knuckle-duster police found on him after he was arrested for misbehaving on a night out, a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:23 GMT

David Dinan was seen marching “purposefully” into a pub on Church Street by a plain-clothes police officer who was acting as a spotter on a drug operation, on February 2, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, said the officer saw Dinan ‘spread his arms wide open in an aggressive manner’ inside the pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A doorman tried to remove him but Dinan, aged 22, squirmed away and squared up to him.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

When he was handcuffed by the officer he continued to try and square up to him, while becoming more and more irate.

The knuckle-duster was found when he was searched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dinan, of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Read More
Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours lo...

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Dinan is now ashamed of his behaviour and thinks the weapon was given to him earlier that evening, but struggles to recall when.

“He was on a night out with friends and had no intention to be violent,” he said, adding Dinan “seldom goes out drinking now”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He lives with grandmother and was working as a window-fitter, but is due to start work as a bricklayer.

Mr Higginbotham said Dinan, who has no relevant previous convictions, deserved credit for his prompt plea.

District judge Gillian Young handed Dinan a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. She also confiscated the knuckle duster and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.