Two men jailed for their role in twin shootings - including one in Upper Langwith

Jordan Murray and Dianvelli Williams were convicted in April for their part in the shootings – which took place in October and November of 2018 – and were jailed for a total of nearly 25 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

The first shooting took place at an address in Upper Langwith when shots were fired through a living room window, narrowly missing a woman inside.

The second took place outside the Das Kino bar in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham city centre, when a person on a moped fired five shots at the front of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Murray has been sentenced to a total of 18 years on jail.

One of the five rounds fired hit a 24-year-old woman in the arm, although thankfully her injuries were not life-threatening.

Murray, 28, formerly of Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, had previously been found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the Nottingham shooting and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He also admitted conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the Upper Langwith shooting but was cleared of conspiracy to murder charges relating to both shootings.

Dianvelli Williams has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison

In addition, he was found not guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the Upper Langwith shooting.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 years on jail – 17 for the shootings and one year for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Williams, 23, formerly of Silk Mill Avenue, Leeds, fired multiple rounds through the window of the property in Upper Langwith and later admitted conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was cleared of one count of conspiracy to murder and one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Williams was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Tiyanna Clayton, 20, of Nottingham Road, Basford, was also sentenced on Friday after being found guilty at the same trial of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

She was found to have facilitated calls between Murray and a witness inducing them to change the statement they had provided to the police and was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 15 months.

Det Insp Richard Monk, of Nottinghamshire Police’s major crime unit, said: “The men who committed these brazen and cowardly shootings are dangerous criminals who conspired to fire weapons on our streets.

“As a result of one of these shootings a wholly innocent woman received a gunshot wound to her arm and must now live with the trauma of what happened to her that night.“Although this young lady was very clearly in the wrong place at the wrong time, she is also extremely lucky not to have been killed or seriously injured in this truly awful act of violence.

“As police officers we take an oath to protect the public from harm. In reality that means protecting them from the kind of people who place the public in danger by acting in this way. Although offences like this are thankfully extremely rare, we will always treat them with the utmost seriousness.”