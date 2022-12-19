Jail for Mansfield Woodhouse man who set fire to family home in the dead of night

Twenty-six-year-old Declan Gilluley was staying at the address in Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, when he set light to multiple firelighters in the early hours of October 22 last year.

Gilluley, who placed the blocks on an armchair and settee, originally claimed to have been woken by the blaze before he and the other occupants fled the property.

He later admitted to starting the place by setting light to multiple firelighters around the downstairs of the property.

Gilluley pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless arson at an earlier hearing and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.

He was jailed for six years and will also spend an additional four years on licence.

Gilluley, who had no previous convictions, was living with his ex-girlfriend at her mum's family home of 21 years. After their relationship ended, he insisted on continuing to stay at the address - even telling the family he had terminal cancer.

The court heard that he set fires in both the dining room and living room before going to bed. He later raised the alarm and the occupants narrowly escaped.

Detective Constable Gareth Peace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Gilluley’s actions that night were reckless in the extreme.

“He set several fires downstairs as his victims were sleeping above him and could easily have cost multiple people their lives.