The fire on Cox’s Lane was discovered at 5am this morning and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

Fortunately the family were able to escape the property and were unharmed in the blaze.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently ongoing.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Mansfield and Edwinstowe Fire Station are currently in attendance at a house fire in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"Crews were called just after 5am this morning, Friday October 22 and the fire was located in the living room of the property.

“No injuries have been reported, however both Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at the height of the incident.

“Our Fire Investigation team will be on scene later this morning to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire along with our Fire Dog, Dexter.”

