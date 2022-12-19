Shock twist as temperature rises to 14C - here's what you can expect from the weather this week

Today (Monday, December 19) in particular will be much milder than recent days.

The day has started out windy and cloudy, with outbreaks of rain spreading northeast. There will be some drier spells at times, mainly in the morning.

Maximum temperature 14C.

It will be milder but windy this week.

Most parts are likely to remain cloudy tonight, with further rain at times. This could turn occasionally heavy later in the night.

Some clear spells and winds easing. Minimum temperature 3C.

Tuesday will bring bright but cooler weather with some sunny spells once any early rain has cleared eastwards.

It will turn breezy by the afternoon with a few showers, these mainly affecting western hills. Maximum temperature 9C.

Wednesday willbring windy and bright weather with blustery showers.

Thursday is expected to start fine but with an increasing chance of rain. Winds will be lighter. The temperature will hover around 8C as the week progresses.

