Pictures reveal extensive damage to Mansfield Woodhouse home after arson attack

Arson is suspected in a Mansfield Woodhouse house fire today which has left a family temporarily homeless.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 7:48 pm

Police have said ‘early indications suggest the fire may have been started deliberately’.

The fire on Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was discovered at about 5am.

Five people inside the property, three adults and two children, managed to escape the blaze and are currently being looked after by family.

Fire tore through the property in the early hours of this morning

The community has been rallying around to support the family.

Crews from Mansfield and Edwinstowe fire stations battled the flames, with East Midlands Ambulance Service treating one resident for smoke inhalation.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully in this incident one of the occupants was awake and managed to alert the rest of the family to the fire.

“As a result, they all managed to escape unharmed.

The fire damaged much of the ground floor

“The ground floor has been severely damaged by the fire and an investigation is currently under way.

“Early indications suggest the fire may have been started deliberately.

“We would like to reassure residents we are investigating the incident and our enquiries are continuing today.

“We urge anyone in the area to come forward and talk to us if they saw anything suspicious or have any information that could assist our investigation.”

Fire crews battled the blaze at around 5am

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 90 of October 22.

