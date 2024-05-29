Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two drug dealers have been jailed after officers became suspicions of the large amount of cash they were carrying.

Steven Taylor and Keiron Plastow were driving through Mansfield when they pulled over by police in Titchfield Street on November 29 last year.

Officers’ suspicions were roused by the amount of cash the pair were carrying – particularly by the near £2,000 Taylor had in his possession.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property and taken into custody.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Searches were later carried out at two properties in nearby Wellow Close where a large amount of drugs including cocaine and cannabis were found.

Also uncovered during the searches were individual deal bags, weighing scales, a lock knife and a knuckle duster.

Both men pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Plastow, aged 25, of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield, also admitted to possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Taylor, aged 28, of Wellow Close, Mansfield, also admitted to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and cannabis, and possessing criminal property.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on, Thursday May 23, they were jailed for four years and five-and-a-half years respectively.

PC Chelsea Seals, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The vehicle these two men were travelling in was pulled over by officers in an intelligence led stop.”