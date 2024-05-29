17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Tibshelf – with man found dead after suffering serious injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf at 8.37pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).
A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
“While the investigation is at an early stage, this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.”
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1106 of May 28:
Facebook – send a private message to DerbyshireConstabulary – www.facebook.com/derbyshireconstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.