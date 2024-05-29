17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Tibshelf – with man found dead after suffering serious injuries

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th May 2024, 13:41 BST
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder – after a man who suffered serious injuries in Tibshelf was pronounced dead.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf at 8.37pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Addison Street, Tibshelf. Photo: Google MapsAddison Street, Tibshelf. Photo: Google Maps
Addison Street, Tibshelf. Photo: Google Maps

“While the investigation is at an early stage, this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1106 of May 28:

Facebook – send a private message to DerbyshireConstabulary – www.facebook.com/derbyshireconstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.