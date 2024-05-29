17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Tibshelf – with man found dead after suffering serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder – after a man who suffered serious injuries in Tibshelf was pronounced dead.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf at 8.37pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Addison Street, Tibshelf. Photo: Google Maps

“While the investigation is at an early stage, this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1106 of May 28:

Facebook – send a private message to DerbyshireConstabulary – www.facebook.com/derbyshireconstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101