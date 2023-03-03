Day of action on Mansfield estate aims to cut crime and improve safety
Free bike locks – and even a free bike – were handed out during a day of action on a Mansfield estate.
Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team teamed up with housing and anti-social behaviour officers from Mansfield Council for the day in Oak Tree.
It is the latest day of action on the estate as part of a campaign to cut crime and improve safety, following calls from residents, who said they were “terrified” and scared to leave their homes following a spate of anti-social behaviour, including a number of fires.
The latest day saw the police and council gave away a total of 20 locks for motorbikes and bicycles, and also fitted three Immobilizer tags on bicycles to help identify it if they ever get lost.
The council also gave away a free, refurbished bicycle to someone who had their bicycle stolen – they were also given an Immobilizer tag and a free bike lock.
More bicycles are being refurbished ready to be given to victims of stolen cycles.
A police team spokesman said: “Thanks to West Nottinghamshire College for getting these bicycles refurbished and to Mansfield Council for support on the day, and for helping with the bicycles.
“The neighbourhood policing team also signed up 18 people on the day to Neighbourhood Alert, a scheme which provides information about crime and crime prevention advice in the area.”
The scheme is free to join and includes advice from local councils, Neighbourhood Watch, and other agencies.
To sign up, see crowd.in/N1yDuM