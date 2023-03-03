Day of action on Mansfield estate aims to cut crime and improve safety

Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team teamed up with housing and anti-social behaviour officers from Mansfield Council for the day in Oak Tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest day saw the police and council gave away a total of 20 locks for motorbikes and bicycles, and also fitted three Immobilizer tags on bicycles to help identify it if they ever get lost.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, left, joins police and council officers at the day of action in the Tesco Extra store on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree.

The council also gave away a free, refurbished bicycle to someone who had their bicycle stolen – they were also given an Immobilizer tag and a free bike lock.

More bicycles are being refurbished ready to be given to victims of stolen cycles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police team spokesman said: “Thanks to West Nottinghamshire College for getting these bicycles refurbished and to Mansfield Council for support on the day, and for helping with the bicycles.

Nottinghamshire Police and Mansfield Council gave away a total of 20 locks for motorbikes and bicycles and have fitted 3 Immobilizer tags on bicycles to help identify it if they ever get lost.

“The neighbourhood policing team also signed up 18 people on the day to Neighbourhood Alert, a scheme which provides information about crime and crime prevention advice in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is free to join and includes advice from local councils, Neighbourhood Watch, and other agencies.