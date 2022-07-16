Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Mansfield nature reserve

Despite repeated warnings about the dangers of lighting fires outside in the hot weather, crews were called to another blaze at Oak Tree Heath on Friday, July 15, at about 7pm.

About 10,000 sq metres of land was affected.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “This was a large-scale fire, which we believe to have been a deliberate ignition, on Oak Tree Heath, beside Oak Tree Leisure Centre.

“We urge anybody who may have witnessed something to call us on 101, quoting incident 0713_15072022.”

At its height, just before 7.30pm, seven fire engines were at the scene, with more than 30 firefighters.

Updating on the firefighting effort at 8pm, group manager Tom Archer, from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Crews have surrounded the blaze and prevented it from spreading to the nearby leisure centre.

“Thank you to our partners from Derbyshire fire service for their support and use of Clay Cross's water carrier at this incident.”

In a further update at about 10pm, Station Manager Andy Turner said: “The fire has been extinguished, but we will remain on scene for a few more hours dampening down and making the area safe.

“Thank you to the local community for their cooperation as we deal with the incident.”

Firefighters in attendance included crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby and Shirebrook Fire Station.

A Shirebrook station spokesman said: “At 7.05pm, Shirebrook crews were mobilised to Oak Tree Heath Nature Reserve alongside Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service crews.

“It was huge effort by everyone involved as always.

“Unfortunately this fire is believed to be deliberate.

“Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life-risk emergencies.”

Oak Tree Leisure Centre was forced to close while firefighters tackled the blaze, but was open again today.

However, a spokesman said: “We were closed in the evening due to a fire that took place in close proximity to the centre. This was precautionary and advised by the emergency services. We apologise for any inconvenience."

The gym opened as normal from 8am on the Saturday, although the main sports hall remained closed until noon, ‘to allow for cleaning’.

It is the latest outdoor fire attended by crews in the area, including previous blazes at Oak Tree Heath, alongside fires at Sookholme Woods, off Eakring Road in Mansfield, Warsop Vale and a huge fire in Sherwood Forest, leading to pleas to ‘take care of your town’.

Group Manager Matt Reavill, of Nottinghamshire fire service, previously warned: “We would like to remind people there are serious consequences doing this.

"Not only does it cause damage to the environment and tie emergency service personnel up, it can pose a risk to life.

“We have seen fires like these spread extremely quickly due to the warm weather and grounds being dry, whichcan progress a careless act into a dangerous and significant fire.

“The warm weather doesn’t help as this makes the grounds extremely dry.

"When out and about, we recommend people only use disposable barbecues in designated areas and dispose of them appropriately when used and fully extinguished.

“Please do not throw cigarettes out of car windows, dispose of them properly and never leave glass bottles on the ground, as these are also common causes of grass fires.”

