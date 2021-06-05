Missing 16-year-old boy believed to have links to Nottinghamshire

Police have issued an appeal for the public to help them find Zayn Imaran who was reported missing after leaving his home in Wombwell, Barnsley on Tuesday, June 1.

The 16-year-old who has links to Nottinghamshire and Sheffield, was then last seen in Meadowbank Road, Rotherham yesterday (Friday, June 4) at around 10pm.

Zayn is described as Asian, around 5ft 9in tall and is believed to now have shorter hair than the length shown in the photo released by police.

Missing 16-year-old Zayn Imaran is believed to have links to Nottinghamshire.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black grey sorts and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Zayn or knows where he might be now should contact South Yorkshire Police as soon as possible.

People can submit information to the force by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 1097 of 1 June.