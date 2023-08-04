Ashfield police chief highlights crackdown on drugs across the district

Writing in his blog on the Ashfield police Facebook page, Insp Jon Hewitt said in the past month, the force’s Operation Reacher team had arrested people in Kirkby and Skegby for drugs and weapon possession – and discovered some of those arrested were also wanted in connection with further offences, including burglarly and domestic abuse – as well as dismantling several cannabis grows in Kirkby and Jacksdale.

He also highlighted the force’s other main priorities across the district – tackling anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving, particularly at Junction 27 of the M1 for Annesley.

He said: “In relation to dangerous driving, there have been several drink/drug drive-related arrests and these, pretty much without exception, end up at court and with a ban.

Insp Jon Hewitt says the force's priorities remain tackling drugs, ASB and dangerous driving. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“It is very frustrating, given the decades of campaigning, that people continue to do this, despite the losses to families we continue to see on our roads.

“We have also sadly had another serious road collision out at J27, again seemingly connected to a car meet.

“I am really pleased that, thanks to Ashfield Council, we now have access to a number of cameras at the location.

I have tasked my officers to review the footage and everyone identified as part of that meet will be facing enforcement action.

“The public space protection order gives a number of powers and the council intend to issue fixed penalties to all at the meet whether spectating or taking part.

“Similarly, all will get Section 59 warnings which then gives us a power of seizure for secondary offences and of course substantive offences will be dealt with.

“This will now be our routine response with cameras reviewed following any calls of issues at J27.

“We will communicate this enforcement as it progresses which I hope will lead to the issues which have plagued the area finally being resolved.”

Insp Hewitt said Operation Springboard patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour would continue on weekend afternoons and evenings throughout the summer, but also highlighted the need to more to prevent people, especially children, causing ASB in the first place.

He said: “I personally sit more on the ‘children cause ASB because they have nothing to do’ side of the fence.

“I am a firm believer if we want to stop ASB and those that then progress into criminality in what is an never-ending cycle, we need to positively engage our children in their formative years.

“The Premier League Kicks initiative run by Nottingham Forest Community Trust continues to roll out across Ashfield with the ongoing events at Sutton Lawns and indoor sessions running in Kirkby over summer.”

Insp Hewitt also highlighted the successful start made by the new Business Crime Forum in Kirkby, which he said had led to a 45 per cent decrease in offending comparing June to April his year and a 27.4 per cent positive outcome rate.