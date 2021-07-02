Police ‘checking other incidents’ after woman allegedly assaulted in Shirebrook field
Police say they are ‘checking other incidents’ recently reported in the Shirebrook area – after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a field in the town.
Officers were called to reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm on Thursday.
The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.
The Chad has been informed of a number of other alleged assaults in the Shirebrook area over the last couple of weeks.
We asked Derbyshire Constabulary about this and a force spokesperson said: “Officers, as is the case with many offences of this nature, are checking other incidents that have been reported in the area in recent days.
“It is not possible to say at this time if there are any other linked incidents.”
Referring to the alleged assault on the 49-year-old woman, the spokesperson said: “Officers are continuing their enquiries and anyone with any information should contact Derbyshire police with reference 1236-010721.”