Staff announce closure of Sutton card at the end of the month

A card shop in Sutton will close its doors at the end of the month, after more than 10 years in the town.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th May 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST

Lily’s Cards, a card and entertainment shop, is located in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.

The shop, owned and managed by Paula Jones, sells a range of party stock, including gift items, cards for every occasion and seasonal stock.

But Paula said after the expiration of its lease and a “decline in footfall and customers in the shop”, the business made the difficult decision to close its doors after more than 10 years in the town.

Located at 23 The Idlewells Centre, Sutton.Located at 23 The Idlewells Centre, Sutton.
Staff shared the news in a heartfelt social media post.

Paula said: “We are really sad to announce Lily’s is closing.

“We would like to thank all our old customers who have shopped with us over the many years we have been here and thank you all for your custom.

“From all the staff at Lily’s.

“Unfortunately the lease has expired and due to a decline in footfall and customers in the shop, I've been unable to agree terms that will work for the business.

“It's with a heavy heart I'm having to close. We will be very sad to leave as we have such wonderful and loyal customers.

“I hope to stay in touch with them one way or another.”

Paula, who will be enjoying time off with her grandchildren before her next venture, said she will be sad to leave Idlewells after almost 11 years.

The card shop will close its doors on Friday, June 23.

