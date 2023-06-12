News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters forced to make another warning about dangers of fires in the open

Fire crews in Ashfield have reiterated their warning about the dangers of fires in the open during the hot and dry conditions.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read

It comes after crews were called to a campfire in woodland.

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station responded to the blaze, in woodland between the A38 and Sutton Lawn, on Saturday, at about 10pm.

A station spokesman said: “As firefighters approached several children ran away.

Firefighters extinguish the blaze.
“We repeat, during these very hot and dry conditions these fires can very quickly become out of control.

“Do you know what your children are doing when they are out?

“Flams are not games. Please do speak to them about setting fires in woodlands.

“It really can put a strain on resources meaning appliances could take longer to respond to a more serious incident. An Incident you may be involved in.”READ MORE: VIDEO: Nottinghamshire Police smash car window to rescue pet as officers repeat warning 'dogs die in hot cars'

Firefighters said that as they approached, several children ran away.

It comes just days after Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service issued a warning to people about the risks of wild fires during the hot weather.

However, despite the public plea, crews were called to a fire in the open at Thieves Wood, between Mansfield and Harlow Wood, on June 8, at about 5.50pm, and then a campfire at Spider Wreck, Quarrydale on June 9.

