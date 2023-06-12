It comes after crews were called to a campfire in woodland.

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station responded to the blaze, in woodland between the A38 and Sutton Lawn, on Saturday, at about 10pm.

A station spokesman said: “As firefighters approached several children ran away.

Firefighters extinguish the blaze.

“We repeat, during these very hot and dry conditions these fires can very quickly become out of control.

“Do you know what your children are doing when they are out?

“Flams are not games. Please do speak to them about setting fires in woodlands.

“It really can put a strain on resources meaning appliances could take longer to respond to a more serious incident. An Incident you may be involved in.”READ MORE: VIDEO: Nottinghamshire Police smash car window to rescue pet as officers repeat warning 'dogs die in hot cars'

It comes just days after Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service issued a warning to people about the risks of wild fires during the hot weather.

