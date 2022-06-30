Mansfield gamer has Wembley football final goal in his sights

But Alfie Calder, from Mansfield Woodhouse, will not be lacing up his boots – he’s actually one of the nation’s best grassroots FIFA 22 gamers and has won a spot at the live Connected Club Cup final with England Football and EE at Wembley Stadium.

Alfie, who attended Mansfield The Brunts Academy, is a professional gamer, playing for up to 10 hours at a time and representing West Ham’s gaming team.

The 19-year-old lives with his parents Tony and Debra, who often have to go into his room to deliver food so he can continue to play.

Alfie, who watched his team Mansfield Town in the League 2 play-off finals at Wembley last month – they lost to Port Vale – said: “It takes a lot of playing and dedication to become one of the best and play at a high level.

“I wake up, play FIFA, and then go to sleep. It’s my job. My parents weren’t sure at first and wanted me to go outside more, but they are behind me 100 per cent now.

“I want to become as good as possible and became a content creator too.”

Debra said: “He was always on the computer and we would moan about it. We used to turn the internet off but now we creep into his room to give him food.”

The live final will be hosted in The FA Club Box at Wembley Stadium on August 23 and streamed on the live video streaming service Twitch.

The finals will follow a round-robin format, and the six finalists will also test their skills against England footballers and EXCEL esport gamers.

Prizes include tickets to an England Football match and Wembley Stadium concert tickets.

Navin Singh, The FA commercial director, said: “The Connected Club Cup is giving the six gamers a chance to show off their skills and build a future in FIFA esports from the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.