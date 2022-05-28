A tearful Rhys Oates at the final whistle.

Gallery: Heartache for Mansfield Town's players and fans after play-off final defeat against Port Vale

Mansfield Town’s season-long dream ended in the cruellest of fashions after a 3-0 play-off defeat to Port Vale.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 7:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 7:15 pm

Stags were 2-0 down inside 25 minutes before Oli Hawkins was red carded. Mal Benning wrapped it up for Vale late on to add further salt to the wounds.

Match photographer Richard Parkes captured the emotions on show as Stags’ was ended.

1. Heartbroken

Stags players are heartbroken at the final whistle.

Photo: Richard Parkes

2. The dream is over

Fans look on at the final whistle.

Photo: Richard Parkes

3. The dream is over

A fan looks on as Stags fall to Port Vale.

Photo: Richard Parkes

4. Disappointed

John-Joe O Toole at the final whistle.

Photo: Richard Parkes

