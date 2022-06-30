Hundreds flock to classic car show to herald new era at Berry Hill Park

With the help of government funding, Mansfield District Council plans to turn the popular historic park into a ‘destination venue’ for families.

And the tone was superbly set by last Sunday’s successful car show, hosted by the Ravenshead-based Little John Classic Car and Motorcycle Club.

A total of 130 cars were on display, ranging from a 1910 steam car, a 1930s’ Rolls-Royce and a Land Rover Wolf to old Ford Escorts, an E-Type Jaguar and enormous American vintage vehicles.

But the free show also featured a package of family entertainment, music, games, stalls, food and refreshments.

Chief organiser Pete Draycott, a member of the club, beamed: “It went very well. There was a good turnout, and we have had lots of positive feedback.

"We had a wide spread of cars and I’d guess that more 1,000 people went along. The vast majority appeared to be happy.

"The plan is now to make it a yearly thing. A few issues arose but I’m sure that, with negotiation, we can overcome them.”

The show was backed financially by the Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abraham, and also by Mansfield South county councillors, Stephen Garner and Andre Camilleri.

"The mayor gave a speech and couldn’t contain his excitement about the show,” said Pete. “He felt it was the best show the park had staged for ages.”

Many local organisations supported the event, including Acacia Radio, the Notts 4X4 Response charity, the Academy Transformation Trust and Mansfield Town Football Club.

We have put together this gallery of photos, showcasing some of the highlights.

1. Fascinating steam car A vehicle that generated a lot of interest at Sunday's show was this fascinating 1910 steam car, which belongs to 89-year-old Harry Tyler. Harry spearheads the family that runs the Kirkby-based high-precision machinery and specialist engineering company Tybro Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Old favourites are the best Some of the old favourites are often the best, including this black Morris Minor. The car dates back to 1968, making it 54 years old, but it intrigued many visitors to Sunday's show. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Blast from the past Amazingly, this green Triumph GT6 was also on display when Berry Hill Park staged a classic car show back in 1987. Almost 50 years old, the car is owned by David Beardsley, who was delighted to return to the same venue with the same car, 35 years on. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Let me entertain you! Acacia Radio, of Annesley, hosted much of the music and entertainment at the show. The line-up included Kirkby singer and guitarist Danny Draycott, son of Pete Draycott, the chief organiser of the event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales