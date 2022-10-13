The course, which challenges people to navigate between different points, has been launched at Carr Lane Park.

It has been funded with money from the former Mansfield District Leisure Trust, which provided leisure services on behalf of Mansfield Council.

Children from Church Vale Primary School undertaking the orienteering course with Geoff Waller, former chair of Mansfield District Leisure Trust.

Geoff Waller, former chairman of MDLT, said: “Warsop lost its leisure centre in 2018, and is an area in need of more activity options for local families, so, we were keen to focus on the town, when deciding on which location to place the orienteering course.

“The Carrs is a much-loved and good-sized green space, so seemed the ideal spot for this.

“We chose orienteering, as we felt by having something permanent in the town, it would create a legacy for the former trust and provide fun, active entertainment for all age groups for years to come.

“The course is just under 3.5 kilometres and contains 19 points for visitors to find. All you need is a bit of energy, a pen or pencil and a good sense of direction.”

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for leisure and member for Warsop Carrs, said: “It’s brilliant to see another outdoor activity added to the area.

“It will complement the plans we have in the area, including the new Health Hub.

“Orienteering is a perfect fit, as it can be used by residents of all ages and abilities and will make for some fun challenges within the community.

“I look forward to seeing it flourish.”

